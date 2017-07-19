Clarksville has 3 spots to watch total solar eclipse next month

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Clarksville announced three new spots you can watch the solar eclipse.

Clarksville-Montgomery County is in the path of the historic celestial event happening on Aug. 21, 2017, making it a prime spot to watch.

This will be the first coast-to-coast eclipse in 98 years and the first in the continental United States since 1978. The eclipse can only be seen in a path 60 miles wide across the United States.

The epicenter of the eclipse is less than 30 minutes away from Clarksville-Montgomery County/ Observers will get 2 minutes and 18 seconds of total darkness beginning around 1:21 p.m.

Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium will open to the public at 11:30 a.m. for the public to view the eclipse. The cost is $5 to park, with each vehicle receiving a free pair of viewing glasses. The stadium’s scoreboard will display a live feed from the APSU observatory. Beginning at noon, members of APSU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy will provide scientific and historical information about the phenomenon.

Liberty Park

The City of Clarksville’s free event will begin at 10 a.m. at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive. Guest speakers from Austin Peay State University will be on hand to explain this once in a lifetime event. Food trucks will be selling their wares. Parking and seating is a first come, first serve situation. Protective viewing eyewear is required.

Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

The Beachaven Winery event, organized by 5 Star Media Group, will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the winery, 100 Dunlop Lane, and include reserved seating for group tour buses and the public. Enjoy live music, food trucks, activities for kids and a special label wine, Blackout Blackberry.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.