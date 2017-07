McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 76-year-old man who has dementia and diabetes is missing from McMinnville,

Police said Jack Miller was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the downtown area of McMinnville.

He was wearing a plaid shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 931-668-7000 or 911.