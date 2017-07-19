21-year-old killed in crash with semi on I-24 West in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash with a Mack truck on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

It happened near mile marker 16 around 10:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol 21-year-old Sherri Burks, of Adams, was traveling in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the truck.

According to the THP crash report, Burks was attempting to pass the truck at a high rate of speed when she failed to brake and went underneath it.

The driver of the truck, which was hauling alcohol, was not injured.

The THP noted traffic was slow during the time of the crash due to congestion.

No additional information was released.