2 wanted after robbing Family Dollar at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two masked gunmen who robbed at Family Dollar Tuesday night.

Police said the suspects entered the business located on Dickerson Pike at 10 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the scene in a silver early 2000s car, possibly a Honda Civic or a similar model.

Police said the suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. At the time of the robbery, both men wore dark clothing and blue bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.