2 shot after fight ensues at Lebanon home; Suspect not yet arrested

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were shot in Lebanon Wednesday night after a confrontation spilled from inside a home to the yard.

Sgt. PJ Hardy told News 2 it happened around 7:25 p.m. at a home on Hartsville Pike.

Hardy said a man went inside the home and started an argument with two other men inside. A fight ensued and the men wound up in the front yard.

At some point during the fight, police say the man who went to the home pulled out a gun and shot both the other men.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Sgt. Hardy said the suspect has not been arrested at this time, but the police department was given his name and they are following up on all leads. The investigation is ongoing.