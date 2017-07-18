Woodbury woman killed, teen hurt in head-on crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 54-year-old woman from Woodbury was killed and a teenager was hurt in a head-on crash in Coffee County Monday.

It happened on State Highway 53 just before 5 p.m.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling southbound when they crossed over the center line and hit a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

The teen’s 2010 Toyota Corolla spun out in the roadway before coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway. The Chevrolet spun off the road and came to a rest near a wood line.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Patricia Lloyd, was taken to Unity Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.