Viral Preds fan can’t wait to return to Smashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Who can forget little Wrigley Mandile? She stole everyone in Smashville’s heart after the Nashville Predators came up short in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Her video of encouragement to the Preds after the loss went viral and was seen by millions across the world.

People who weren’t Preds fans, even Penguins fans, picked up on the video and shared it.

News 2 caught up with Wrigley and her family to talk about her surprising stardom and the team’s loss.

“She understood that we lost we didn’t win the Stanley Cup, she had been through the World Series with the Cubs winning and when the Preds didn’t win, she was sad, she saw us being sad, but she put a pretty positive spin on it,” said Wrigley’s dad Steve Mandile.

When News 2 asked Wrigley to describe the Stanley Cup, she said it is “kind of like a princess, but it’s a trophy.”

Wrigley has tried acting over the summer but she can’t wait to be back in Bridgestone Arena this fall to cheer on her Preds.

Wrigley’s dad is a member of the team’s house band.