Total solar eclipse events across Tennessee, Kentucky

This list will be updated as new announcements are made. See the bottom of this list for additional information and links, and visit wkrn.com/eclipse for everything you need on the epic eclipse!
Have some information we need to add? Email webstaff@wkrn.com with the headline “Eclipse Info.”
Davidson County
- First Tennessee Park – North Nashville
- The Bridge Building – Downtown
- Union Station Hotel – SoBro
- Trevecca Nazarene – South Nashville
Sumner County
- Triple Creek Park – Gallatin
- Volunteer State Community College – Gallatin
- City of Portland – Parks around the city
Kentucky
East Tennessee
Tennessee State Parks
