Total solar eclipse events across Tennessee, Kentucky

This list will be updated as new announcements are made. See the bottom of this list for additional information and links, and visit wkrn.com/eclipse for everything you need on the epic eclipse!

Have some information we need to add? Email webstaff@wkrn.com with the headline “Eclipse Info.”

Davidson County

Sumner County

Kentucky

East Tennessee

Additional information and resources:

Featured stories on the solar eclipse:

Links across the web:

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.