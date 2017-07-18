Testimony continues in trial of father accused of killing 11-year-old daughter

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in the trial of a Hendersonville father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide in the death of Timea Batts on Aug. 8, 2016. Timea was shot inside her home as she returned from school.

On Monday, five men and seven women were selected to hear the case.

After opening statements, prosecutors called investigators to the stand as their first witnesses.

Several of Batts’ family members became overwhelmed during testimony and had to leave the courtroom.

