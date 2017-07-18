Robertson County deputy back in hospital after 100 Oaks attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County deputy is back in the hospital after he as attacked inside Vanderbilt University’s clinic at 100 Oaks mall last month.

Deputy Josh Wiley was transferred to rehab just four days ago, and News 2 was told he was greatly improving but still faced a long road of recovery.

It’s not yet clear why Wiley was returned to the hospital back early Tuesday. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately released.

The deputy was stabbed multiple times and shot at least once when an inmate tried to escape custody during a routine visit to Vanderbilt’s health clinic on June 28.

The inmate, Rodney Cole, was ultimately shot and killed by Wiley’s partner, Deputy Tomisha Jones.

