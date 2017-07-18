Predators sign Pontus Aberg to 2-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cash continues to flow around the Nashville Predators with the team signing forward Pontus Aberg to a two-year, $1.3 million deal Tuesday.

It pays Aberg $650,000 in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Aberg played in 15 games last season and had one goal and one assist.

In the post-season though, Aberg played 16 games and had two goals and three assists as the Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Preds picked Aberg 37th overall in 2012, he flourished in Milwaukee of the AHL last season finishing with 31 goals and 21 assists.