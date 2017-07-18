Possibly biased-based crime damages Muslim family’s car in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Murfreesboro police are investigating a potentially biased-based crime after someone vandalized a car belonging to a Muslim family.

The victim, a member of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, said his car his damaged after someone put bologna on it.

The incident comes a week after vandals left bacon and spray painted obscene words at the mosque.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows suspects in Murfreesboro mosque vandalism

Dr. Muhamed Faour said he never expected to find the vandalism on his vehicle.

“The first two levels of the paint are destroyed,” he said. “It was meant and done on purpose because it was put under the wipers, the windshield wipers.”

Dr. Faour said he noticed the six slices of bologna, a used condom and the damaged paint on his BMW Monday as he was leaving for work.

“The put like three pieces over here on the front, and also I noticed the material they put was a chemical material – some kind of a paint thinner or something they put together with the bologna,” Faour said.

The car was parked at the Vintage at the Parke Apartment Homes on Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro, where Faour has lived for two years.

“The place is gated; there’s a gate,” Faour said. “So I don’t think it’s someone from the outside who comes inside because you have to have a code a security pass.”

Faour said he is trying to figure out who would do such a hateful act.

He got married seven months ago.

“Maybe they look at me they cannot tell what’s my faith, but when they look at my faith and she wears the head scarf, I think they know, you know you automatically know this is my faith, I’m Muslim and it gives me an identity and makes me a target of an attack or something,” he said.

The victim said he’s not concerned about himself, he’s worried about the safety of his wife, who will soon be having a baby.

“I cannot sleep at night thinking about all of this,” Faour said. “Yesterday I couldn’t go to bed – me and my wife. My wife was crying, ‘What’s going to happen to me when you go to work? I’m locking all the doors and I’m locking all the windows but what if someone break in and someone tries to attack me? What if they attack the baby?’”

Last week the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro was a target of vandals.

Faour is a member there and is now wondering if the two incidents are connected.

“People are trying like you know to bring hatred you know discomfort where we live in this community,” Faour said. “Maybe it’s a clear message to us that we don’t want you here we want you to leave our city or our country.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-893-STOP.