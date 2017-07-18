Police: Man kicks, punches car in East Nashville believing it was his

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he was seen kicking and trying to start a car that wasn’t his in East Nashville Tuesday morning.

It happened on Main Street near 10th Street around 4 a.m.

News 2 cameras captured the incident as the man was seen kicking and punching the car multiple times, causing extensive damage to the driver’s side door.

Metro police told News 2 the man believed the car was his but it turned out it belongs to someone else. A key was found broken off in the lock.

After denting in the doors, the man was taken into custody and will face public intoxication and vandalism charges.

No additional information was released.

Man arrested after he smashes car door. Facing public intoxication and vandalism charges. Says this was his car….it wasn't. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/nB3TJ04Kjf — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) July 18, 2017