Nashville man sentenced to 35 years for production of child pornography

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 64-year-old Mark White was charged in July 2013 after an investigation determined he molested and recorded sexually explicit images of young girls between the ages of 4 and 7 years old while visiting family in Lawrenceburg.

Authorities examined White’s phone and computer and discovered more than 400 images of child pornography, which included images of at least 18 victims from other known investigations.

Investigators believe White’s sexual abuse of young girls dates back to 2011.

White pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2016 and admitted he recorded to images of young girls.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation all assisted in the investigation.