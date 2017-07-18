Kroger expanding online ordering service to 30 more Middle Tennessee stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kroger has announced it is expanding its online grocery ordering system to a total of 30 more Middle Tennessee stores by the end of the year.

The service, called ClickList, will be added to stores in Franklin, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Cookeville, White House, Bowling Green, Clarksville, Gallatin, Spring Hill, Columbia, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Lawrenceburg and Crossville.

ClickList will also be added to stores in Bowling Green, Knoxville and Huntsville.

“We are excited to be able to bring the convenience of Clicklist to more customers across the division,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “The feedback from our shoppers about the service has been overwhelmingly positive. Senior citizens, parents with young children, and busy professionals all appreciate this convenience.”

The ClickList service allows customers to order their items online at Kroger.com/clicklist, and then select a pick-up time.

A Kroger employee hand picks the order and stores it in temperature-appropriate zones until the customer arrives.

When the customer arrives to the store for pick-up, a store associate will load their order into their vehicle. Payment is made at the time of pick-up.

As an introductory offer, Kroger will waive the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders.