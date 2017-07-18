Kenny Rogers announces star-studded farewell concert in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Kenny Rogers has announced a farewell concert in Nashville later this fall.

“All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will be at the Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

The once-in-a-lifetime show will honor Rogers’ historic 60-year career and will feature a duet with Dolly Parton and performances by Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson and Elle King, among others.

“Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25 is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special. Even though Kenny may be retiring, as he fades from the stage, our love for each other will never fade away,” Parton said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, by calling 800-745-3000 or visiting the Bridgestone Arena box office. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

Rogers has sold over 120 million albums worldwide during his career. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.