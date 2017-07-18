Is your child’s school open or closed for the total solar eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School districts across Tennessee have varied responses as to how to handle the upcoming historic total solar eclipse.

Some school systems have opted to stay open and see the eclipse as a classroom learning experience for students, while others are closing their doors so everyone can enjoy the celestial event how they place.

Below is a comprehensive list of what each district is doing. It will be updated as more announcements are made. Have some information we need to add? Email webstaff@wkrn.com with the headline “Eclipse Info.”

—

Staying open:

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Wilson County Schools

Rutherford County

Williamson County

—

Closing:

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Sumner County

Cheatham County School District

Robertson County Schools

Knox County Schools

—

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.