Horse-drawn carriage company investigated in Nashville after photo surfaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control is investigating a horse-drawn carriage company after someone took a picture of a horse that appears to be very thin.

The white Percheron Draft horse named Daisy belongs to Melody Robinson, who owns American Melody Carriages.

“I’m trying to make her situation better,” Robinson told News 2. She says she got Daisy only a week ago.

“My horses are always fat and the lady I got her from said she had a tooth infection and that’s why she dropped weight,” she added.

Robinson said she took Daisy out Monday night to work for an hour reservation that had been made. She says Daisy was fine to work.

“Once you get to know the horse, you kind of have your own secret language,” she told News 2. “You’re going to know when they’re not feeling well or something is wrong.”

Robinson says her horses eat twice a day or three times a day if they work. She says Daisy is eating more than that in order to gain weight.

But the woman who took the picture sees it differently. Preshias Harris says she was driving back from an event when she pulled up next to Robinson’s horse-drawn carriage downtown.

She was shocked by what she saw, so she took a picture and posted it to Facebook, where it has been shared over 2,400 times.

“You could count the ribs,” Harris said. “It’s not a romantic ride if you’re looking at the back with two bones stick out in the back of a hip, it’s not romantic at all.”

Metro Animal Care and Control saw Harris’ picture and was waiting for Robinson at her carriage lot downtown. News 2 was also there.

Two inspectors interviewed Robinson and took photographs of the two horses she had brought to work downtown. She said neither of the horses she brought with her belong to her, but she boards them for another company.

Then, Transportation Licensing Commission Director Billy Fields also arrived on scene. He regulates the handful of carriage companies that operate around Nashville.

He told News 2 one of the horses will have its weight and health checked.

“The horse isn’t in any kind of danger at this particular moment, but we’ll have a vet check it out to determine if there’s any problems,” Fields told News 2.

Fields also said he rarely gets formal complaints against carriage companies. While there are people who are against the concept, he has found very few actual violations.

News 2 found out that there are rules that horse-drawn carriage companies must follow. For instance, horses can work up to eight hours on the weekends but can’t be out working if it’s above 95 degrees.

Metro Animal Control plans on visiting Robinson’s property where she keeps the horses on Wednesday. News 2 will follow up to see if there are any violations found.