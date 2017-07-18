Extreme temps can make your car too hot to touch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The official temperature is measured at the airport over a grass field, but it’s a whole different story when you walk on a city street, or even when you get into your car.

We took an infra-red temperature sensor to a parking lot to show you the difference.

The black asphalt was 139°. When you get out of your car and walk to the grocery or the bank that’s what you’re walking on!

What about the steering wheel when you get in your car? Our News 2 wheel measured 139-140°. The seats in that car a lighter color, but they still measured 126°.

But what about the temperature of the hood of a dark colored car. One black car in the parking lot showed 166°. You don’t want to lean against that!

A white car’s hood was warm, but 123°. Hot, but 43 degrees cooler.