Excessive Heat To Torch Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our hottest stretch of the summer is taking shape and will last right through the upcoming weekend. While records are not expected to be broken, it will certainly feel like it.

So far, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Trigg, Christian, and Todd counties beginning at noon Wednesday, continuing through Sunday evening.

Though the metro and rest of Middle Tennessee are not currently under any alerts, be warned that it will be downright scorching the next few days. Temperatures move from the lower to middle 90s, but it’s the high humidity that makes it feel even hotter.

Heat Index values or the Feels Like Temperature is expected to soar towards 105 degrees by the end of the week.

This is dangerous and heat safety needs to be a priority. Limit outdoor activities, take frequent breaks in the shade, or better, the air conditioning, hydrate, and apply sunscreen too. Also, do not forget your little ones or furry friends. If it’s hot for us, defiantly hot for them.

All of this is driven by a strong body of high pressure over the heart of the country, slowly drifting our way.

Buckle in, it is going to be a long, hot ride.