Driver arrested after Coffee County man killed while checking mail

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Coffee County.

Lt. John Harmon confirmed the arrest to News 2 late Tuesday night saying the driver was found and taken into custody.

The driver’s identity and exact charges weren’t immediately released. Harmon said additional details are expected Wednesday.

The driver is accused of hitting a 78-year-old man on Highway 41 as he was checking his mail Monday afternoon. The victim was identified by family as Arthur Joseph “A.J.” Mantone, a retired aeronautical engineer.

That driver never stopped, according to the THP. The car was identified through nearby surveillance video as well as a side mirror and debris left at the scene.