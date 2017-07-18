Drill teaches Dickson County officials how to handle school bus crises

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – School officials and emergency management teamed up Tuesday morning for bus crash crisis management in Dickson County.

More than six agencies were involved in the preparations that took nearly an entire day for a 45-minute drill.

In the drill, a nearby bus driver was the first person on the scene with a school bus full of 20 child actors that tipped over onto a car.

Officials got first-hand experience on how to work with emergency personnel, like the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office, to see that all children were safely removed from the bus.

It’s part of Dickson County’s safety education with their transportation employees, hoping to prepare them for all scenarios should the unthinkable happen.

“The enormity of the task, driving a bus drown the road at 40 to 50 mph, while you’re keeping your eyes on 75 to 80 kids sitting behind you… It’s a tough job, but school safety is part of everybody’s job, and a part of what we’re looking to do, and an expectation in our district,” said Steve Sorrells, Director of Student Services.

Tuesday’s still was done in the aftermath of the devastating school bus crash in Chattanooga that left six children dead and landed a bus driver in jail.

Dickson County school officials hope to host another bus drill next year with an even higher stakes scenario than today’s.