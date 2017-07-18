Deputy undergoes surgery after injury amid Cheatham County chase

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy injured while attempting to take a DUI suspect into custody earlier this month has undergone surgery.

Cheatham County Corporal Chris McClellan hurt his shoulder while he pursued Michelle Isle in a foot chase after she allegedly refused to pull over before getting out of her car and running.

During the 20-minute pursuit, Isle was captured on dash cam reciting Bible verses to the deputy. She spoke with News 2 and said she was scared and there was “a darkness” after her that night.

News 2 has learned the deputy may be out for six months as he recovers.

Isle faces charges of driving under the influence, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment. The 28-year-old also admitted to Deputy McClellan that she used meth three days before the chase.