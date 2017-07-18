Cheatham County Schools to close Aug. 21 for solar eclipse

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Schools announced Tuesday that it will be closed on Aug. 21 for the solar eclipse.

The district had initially planned to have class and host viewing events for students and staff members in the Pleasant View area.

“One of the prime viewing areas for the solar eclipse is in Middle Tennessee, including Cheatham County. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the area that day to seek the best possible view,” said Director of Schools Dr. Cathy Beck.

After consulting with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Tennessee Highway Patrol, the school district decided to close schools due to potential safety issues among students and the anticipation of increased traffic on local roads throughout the day.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Beck said. “The unprecedented nature of an eclipse of this magnitude leaves many questions unanswered, and the unique and unfamiliar nature of the day is out of our control.”

The school district is providing all students with solar eclipse glasses that are being recommended to wear while viewing the eclipse.

A weather day will be used to account for the missed day on Aug. 21.

After-school activities will continue as planned and daycares will be open.

Cheatham County students and families are also invited to watch the eclipse at one of the many viewing events planned in the county including:

“Lunch Under the Stars” at the Pleasant View Community Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Dark in the Park” at Riverbluff Park in Ashland City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Town of Kingston Springs will also host a viewing party at L.L. Burns Park. Details are still being finalized.

