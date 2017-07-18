Bandits at large after gun pulled on barista, customer at Millersville coffee shop

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millersville police are on the lookout for two armed men they say terrorized an 18-year-old behind the counter of a coffee shop.

It happened Monday afternoon right after the Authentic Coffee Shop opened.

Police said the two bandits entered the shop and pulled a gun on a customer and the barista behind the counter.

The coffee shop owner said things were tense when the gun put his hands on the teen worker.

“He came around the counter and grabbed her by the neck,” Jeff Munday said.

After a few scary moments, the gunmen led the victims down a hallway and forced them into the men’s bathroom.

The suspects stole money from the cash register, a small safe and the victims’ cell phones.

Munday told News 2 he wasn’t at the shop at the time, but he spoke to his young employee soon after the crime.

“It’s disruptive and disturbing – most of all for Abby – being 18-years-old and having to be subjected to this kind of treatment, seeing your life – possibly seeing your life flashing before your eyes,” Munday said.

Police said the suspects fled across the field to a nearby storage place where they reportedly got into a four-door sedan, possibly a Volvo, and made their getaway.

“[It’s] definitely going to alter our whole lives to a degree,” Munday said. “I mean, Abby handled it really well and I hope this event does not permanently aggravate her in some ways – with dreams or whatever – you know it’s traumatic. It is traumatic, especially for a young person like that and that’s my main concern.”

No one was hurt in the incident. The young barista has not yet returned to work.