Adventure Science Center to host two-day eclipse festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After more than 500 years, the countdown to the next total solar eclipse in the Middle Tennessee and Kentucky is winding down.

There’s just more than a month before the Aug. 21 eclipse.

The Adventure Science Center is launching the Music City Total Solar Eclipse Festival to celebrate the rare event. The outdoor festival is free, while visitors can purchase tickets to an indoor event with extra features.

Whether you plan to watch at the science center or an area park, you’ll want to plan ahead.

Alexis McCoy is director of marketing and communications at Adventure Science Center.

“If you’re going to get the most out of this, you need to think ahead about where you’re going to spend that day with your children,” said McCoy. “Tickets are going fast for all sorts of celebrations across town. Traffic will be bad. So you need to go ahead and make those plans.”

McCoy also says those plans need to include eye protection.

“To watch it you really have to have eclipse glasses. “You can’t watch it with sunglasses or anything else.”

A total solar eclipse is said to be one of the grandest spectacles in all of nature.

It’s once-in-a-lifetime for most of us. The next time the Nashville area is set to experience a total eclipse is 539 years away.

RELATED: How rare is a total solar eclipse in Nashville?

The Music City Solar Eclipse Festival takes place Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 at the science center, which is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd in Nashville. There will be 75 booths with interactive science and technology activities with live music, contests, games, and food trucks.

The outdoor festivities are free, while indoor festivities cost $49 for adults, $29 for children with family and group pricing available. Click here for more details.

The center is also hosting a viewing party the day of the eclipse on Aug. 21.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.