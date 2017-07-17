Woman, teen injured after shots fired into car in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman and a teenage boy were injured when they were shot while in a car on an Antioch street late Sunday night.

The victims, along with a man and female toddler, were traveling in the 3900 block of Pepperwood Drive when they saw someone near a bridge with a gun around 11:45 p.m.

The suspect reportedly “popped up” from the shadows and fired several gun shots into the car as they sped away.

The victims drove to a nearby gas station on Murfreesboro Pike and called 911.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital while the woman went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately released.

The man and toddler inside the car were not injured.