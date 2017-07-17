Woman accused of attempting to smother infant son in Vanderbilt hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested in Nashville on Monday after a months-long investigation into allegations she harmed her infant son.

Metro police say a grand jury has indicted Alexis Bagwell, 22, on one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse.

Bagwell was taken into custody Monday at her Chapel Avenue home in East Nashville.

According to Metro police, staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital became suspicious while her 5-month-old son was a patient for a seizure in January 2016.

On two occasions, on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, medical personnel had to come to the child’s room due to issues while he was alone with his mother, authorities stated in a press release.

In one situation, the infant had reportedly stopped breathing. In the other, Bagwell reportedly called nurses saying that his breathing had stopped, although that was not the case.

An investigation led by Metro police alleges the 22-year-old tried to smother her son while in the hospital. She was unsuccessful.

A press release also states one of the grand jury counts relates to her alleged abuse of the baby while he was a patient at Vanderbilt in October 2015, when he was two months old.

Metro police say the little boy is now healthy and in foster care.

Bagwell is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. She will be arraigned in Criminal Court in the near future.