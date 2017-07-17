Vanderbilt to take over clinics at 14 Walgreens stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center will take over retail clinics in more than a dozen Walgreens stores across Middle Tennessee.

Existing retail clinics at 14 stores will be rebranded as Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens in November. The clinics will be staffed mostly by nurse practitioners who will work for the medical center. Officials say the change will be more convenient for patients by offering them more locations with better hours and parking.

Retail clinics offer a variety of treatments including vaccines, physicals and basic blood work. They should not be confused with urgent care clinics, which offer more services. Prices for retail clinic services are posted and insurance is not required.

Nashville

3500 Gallatin Pike

5555 Edmondson Pike

518 Donelson Pike

4243 Harding Pike

Bellevue

7601 Highway 70 S.

Clarksville

1954 Madison St.

Franklin

9100 Carothers Pkwy.

Gallatin

585 Nashville Pike

Hendersonville

198 E. Main St.

Hermitage

400 Tulip Grove Rd.

Lebanon

1303 W. Main St.

La Vergne

5000 Murfreesboro Rd.

Murfreesboro

2401 Old Fort Pkwy.

Smyrna

400 Sam Ridley Pkwy.