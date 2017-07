NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police was involved in a three-car crash in South Nashville on Monday.

It happened on Murfreesboro Road near East Thompson Lane when officials say a driver hit an unmarked Metro-Nashville police car.

The impact caused the officer to then T-bone another car, authorities said.

The road was closed while officials remained on the scene to investigate and clear the road.

No one was seriously injured, but Metro police have yet to released further details.