THP searches for driver in deadly Coffee County hit-and-run

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was hit and killed while on a highway in Coffee County, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for the driver.

According to a press release, the crash happened as the pedestrian was checking his mailbox in the 1000 block of Highway 41.

The THP says a car’s debris was found at the scene, and a side mirror matching an older-model Mitsubishi Galant was also found.

The suspected vehicle matching the description was captured on video surveillance near the scene just after the incident occurred, authorities say.

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District Regional Dispatch Center at 423-634-6890.