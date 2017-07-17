Predators sign Gaudrea to 3-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A strong performance in the Stanley Cup Final has earned Frederick Gaudreau a three-year deal with the Nashville Predators

GM David Poile confirmed the deal is a two-way contract in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but then becomes a one-way (NHL) deal in 2019-20 worth $700,000.

If Gaudreau plays all three seasons in Nashville, he stands to earn a total of $2 million.

The 24-year old center came up huge for the Predators in the Cup Final after Ryan Johansen went down with a leg injury.

In eight playoff games, he scored three goals for Nashville.

The 6-foot, 179-pound forward had 25 goals and 23 assists in Milwaukee of the AHL prior to his call up by the Preds.