Predators sign Gaudrea to 3-year deal

By Published:
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, is congratulated by Frederick Gaudreau (32) after Forsberg scored an empty net goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, June 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A strong performance in the Stanley Cup Final has earned Frederick Gaudreau a three-year deal with the Nashville Predators

GM David Poile confirmed the deal is a two-way contract in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but then becomes a one-way (NHL) deal in 2019-20 worth $700,000.

If Gaudreau plays all three seasons in Nashville, he stands to earn a total of $2 million.

The 24-year old center came up huge for the Predators in the Cup Final after Ryan Johansen went down with a leg injury.

In eight playoff games, he scored three goals for Nashville.

The 6-foot, 179-pound forward had 25 goals and 23 assists in Milwaukee of the AHL prior to his call up by the Preds.