Police: Man in Superman robe dies after leap from Memphis balcony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Memphis say a man wearing a superman robe has died after jumping from the balcony of a high-rise building.

The Commercial Appeal reports witnesses say a man leaped from the 10th floor of the R.Q. Venson Center on Friday.

It’s a building for elderly and disabled residents. Authorities have not released the man’s name. Memphis Police spokesman Sgt. Louis Brownlee said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told the newspaper he saw the man yelling from the balcony shortly before he jumped. Melvin Washington lives in the Venson Center. He said he spoke to the man a few days ago and did not notice anything wrong.