ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at an Antioch liquor store Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Liquor World on Mt. View Road around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect used a rock to smash in the front glass door of the business before taking an unknown amount of alcohol.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.