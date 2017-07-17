Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County Friday night and investigators suspect the driver was driving under the influence.

It happened on Highway 13 near Howell Road around 9:45 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Edy Castaneda-Martinez was riding with Edwardo Bastellno, 35, in a Toyota Camry when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

The Camry hit a tree before traveling 60 feet down an embankment before striking a second tree, which finally stopped the car.

According to the THP report, Bastellno was drinking prior to the crash and charges against him are pending.

The THP also noted Bastellno does not have a driver’s license.