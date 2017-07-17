Mother identifies second Blackman High School student killed in crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family members have identified a second Blackman High School student killed Saturday morning in a crash along a rural road in Rutherford County.

Meg Vendetti Ross told News 2 that her 16-year-old son Ethan Economy died in the wreck along Dilton Mankin Road.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the teenager’s family with funeral expenses has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.

Ross said she wanted to thank the community for the “support and prayers” for her family.

At a candlelight vigil held Sunday night at the school, Theodore Adams said his 16-year-old son Johntae Adams was also killed in the crash, which involved five teenagers in one car.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck, but as of Monday morning, a preliminary crash report has not been released.

