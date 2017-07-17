Metro Schools explains decision to keep kids in school for eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement defending its decision to keep students in class for August’s total solar eclipse.

The district explained the Board of Education voted on July 11, to modify the district calendar so students will be in school Aug. 21, the day of the solar eclipse, and not in school Sept. 1.

Mayor Barry reportedly asked the district to keep students in school because she felt young students may encounter “safety issues if they were left home without supervision.”

The full statement is below:

We had originally planned not to have school on the day of the eclipse but were asked by the Mayor to reconsider that decision as she felt strongly that young students could encounter safety issues if they were left home without supervision on that day. The district had already purchased safety glasses for students to take home so they could safely view the eclipse from home. Since Tuesday’s vote, the administration has been working through logistics associated with the calendar change – including obtaining safety glasses for school personnel – and will communicate further details with families as we get closer to the start of school.

Click here for more on the Total Solar Eclipse 2017.

Additional Links: The Great American Solar Eclipse || National Eclipse