Man carjacked at gunpoint in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was carjacked in West Nashville Sunday night.

It happened near the intersection of 51st Avenue North and Alabama Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The victim told police pulled up to the intersection when he noticed a dark vehicle stopped ahead of him.

Two men jumped out of the car, pulled a gun on the victim and demanded his personal belongings and gray Cadillac, according to police.

The Cadillac was later found on an exit ramp facing the wrong way just west of 51st Avenue North and Alabama Avenue.

Metro police described one of the suspects as a white man in his early 30s, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 215 pounds and wearing a black shirt. A suspect description of the other suspect was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.