Police: Man wanted after assaulting Millersville officer during traffic stop

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a Millersville officer during a traffic stop Monday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Louisville Highway near Slaters Creek Road.

According to a press release, Terrell Stevenson got out of his car during the stop and assaulted the officer before running away.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Stevenson before it was ultimately called off.

Stevenson is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Police do not think he is in the immediate area of Millersville. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-859-2758.

The officer was not hurt in Monday’s incident.

Christina Powell, a passenger in the vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges, including resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession. She was booked into the Sumner County jail. .