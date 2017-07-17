Jury selection begins in trial of dad accused of killing 11-year-old daughter

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Hendersonville father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide for the death of Timea Batts on Aug. 8. Timea was shot inside her home as she returned from school.

RELATED: ‘He’s locked up and she’s gone’: Friends mourn loss of Hendersonville girl

An estimated 150 potential jurors will be pooled before being narrowed down to 12 with at least two alternates.

Judge Dee Gay reportedly denied a change of venue and denied a motion for the jury to be sequestered due to pretrial publicity.

MORE: Detective: Surveillance shows dad walking around with gun before daughter shot

Click here for complete coverage of Timothy Batts