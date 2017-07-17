Jury selection begins in trial of dad accused of killing 11-year-old daughter

Timothy Batts (Photo: WKRN)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Hendersonville father accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter.

Timothy Batts is charged with reckless homicide for the death of Timea Batts on Aug. 8. Timea was shot inside her home as she returned from school.

Timea Batts (Courtesy: Instagram)

An estimated 150 potential jurors will be pooled before being narrowed down to 12 with at least two alternates.

Judge Dee Gay reportedly denied a change of venue and denied a motion for the jury to be sequestered due to pretrial publicity.

