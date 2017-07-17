Joe Biden to make stop in Nashville as part of book tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former vice president Joe Biden will speak at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville later this year as part of a book tour for his new memoir.

Tickets go on sale to the public for the Nov. 19 appearance on July 28. They can be purchased at NashvilleSymphony.org, by calling 615-687-6400 or by stopping by the box office located at 1 Symphony Place.

Tickets to the tour include a copy of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose,” which is due out on Nov. 14.

The book chronicles 2015, which Biden calls to the most momentous and challenging year in his life.

“I have always been fortunate to have an incredible support system around me, and I understand how many people in this country go through far worse than I have, with far less support. I hope my own story will strike a chord with other Americans who have walked the same path I have,” he said.

Biden continued, “I’m looking forward to talking with people all over the country on this book tour, not only about my experiences, but about how much we have in common, and what we can do together to continue to build on the great promise of America.”

