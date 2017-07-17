Group pushes for citizen review board for Nashville police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Activists are trying convince members of Metro Council that Nashville needs a citizens review board for the police department.

After Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Metro police officer Josh Lippert, the demands for a “citizen oversight board” grew more intense.

Community leaders say there should be citizens who investigate allegations of police misconduct.

“You don’t just leave it up to the restaurant to inspect themselves. We shouldn’t leave it up to the police department to inspect themselves either,” said Arnold Hayes with Nashville Organized for Action and Hope.

If approved, the oversight board would interview police officers, review records, and have subpoena power.

The Metro police chief and Mayor Megan Barry have said they’re against the idea.