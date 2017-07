GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – A two-year-old was found dead last week after the child was left in a car overnight, according to the Gatlinburg Police Department.

Authorities say they were notified by dispatch just before 2 p.m. Friday about a child being left in a car on Laurel Avenue.

WATE reports when officers arrived, they found the child dead. An identity has not been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. Further details have yet to be released.