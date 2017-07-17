Candle likely to blame in fatal Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A candle is likely to blame in a fatal house fire that happened in Columbia over the weekend.

It happened in the 1800 block of Parkway Avenue Saturday.

One person was rescued from the home and was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The victim died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the fire. The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators on the scene said the fire originated from an open flame – likely a candle that was placed too closely to combustible materials – and have ruled it accidental.

Additional information was not released.