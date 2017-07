DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WRKN) – a 58-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dickson County Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 49 near Maple Valley Road around 3 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Steve Lindsey of Charlotte was traveling east when his Ford F-350 ran off the road and struck a tree.

It is unknown what caused Lindsey to lose control.

The crash remains under investigation by the THP.

No additional information was released.