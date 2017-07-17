4-year-old drowns in above-ground Nashville pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A four-year-old child drowned Sunday evening in an above-ground swimming pool in Nashville.

Metro police say Naketta Lunnar was visiting Nashville with her family when they were swimming at a home on Mars Drive.

Two adults and seven children were wrapping up their time outside when one of the children noticed Naketta at the bottom of the pool, a press release states.

An eight-year-old grabbed the child and handed her to an adult when CPR was started.

Naketta was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Metro police said the drowning appears to be accidental.