200 jobs up for grabs at Clarksville job fair Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten employers will participate in a job fair in Clarksville Tuesday in an effort to fill at least 200 positions in Montgomery, Robertson and Davidson counties.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center located at 2001 Needmore Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Employers participating include Staffmark, Randstad, Oak Plains Academy, HG Staffing, R.E. West, Progressive Directions, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Silver Angels Home Care, Goodwill and TransCor America.

Openings include retail, fabricators, assembly, warehouse, mental health associates, prisoner transportation officer, digital design and school nurse, among other positions. Rates of pay reach up to $65,000 per year.

Representatives from the companies will be on-site and interviews are possible. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a resume, a photo ID and their social security card or birth certificate.