MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed and at least one other person critically injured in a head-on crash in Maury County Monday morning.

It happened on Old TVA Road and New Highway 7 around 5 a.m.

The Maury County Fire Department told News 2 one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim sustained critical injuries in the crash, according to the fire department.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.