1 killed, 2 injured in crash with Kentucky state trooper

WARRNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died late Monday afternoon and two people were injured in a crash with a Kentucky state trooper.

Officials told News 2 the trooper was responding to a crash on Highway 185 in the Anna community when he collided with another car.

There were two people inside the car, one of whom died at the scene. An identity has not been released. The other person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The trooper was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately known.

Further details remain unknown.