Woman’s throat cut with pocket knife in Estill Springs parking lot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of cutting another woman’s throat Friday night while outside of a store in Estill Springs has been arrested.

According to Estill Springs Police Chief Allen Rhodes, 40-year-old Christina Sain used a pocket knife to attack the victim while in a parked car outside of the Dollar General on North Main Street.

Sain is in the Franklin County jail charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chief Rhodes said the victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

The victim and suspect were apparently friends, the chief said.

The incident remains under investigation.